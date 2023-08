India also became the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. After the soft-landing, the rover will descend from the lander’s belly, onto the Moon’s surface, using one of its side panels, which will act as a ramp. On landing the lander may have to face the challenge of lunar dust due to firing of onboard engines close to the moon’s surface.(Image: News18)