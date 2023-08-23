Home »
Photos » India » Chandrayaan-3 to Make History with Soft-Landing on Moon's Surface Today | About ISRO's Lunar Mission In Pics
Chandrayaan-3 to Make History with Soft-Landing on Moon's Surface Today | About ISRO's Lunar Mission In Pics
If Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union