Home » Photos » India » Delhi Flooded As Yamuna Continues to Rise, Low Lying Areas Inundated | In Pics

The low-lying areas near River Yamuna were flooded in the national capital due to the rise in the water level. The river swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978. CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced all government and private schools in the inundated areas to be closed

Locals seen wading through a flooded bylane at Yamuna Bazar area in New Delhi. (Image/PTI)

Water being cleared from the Ring Road following heavy rain in New Delhi. (Image/PTI)

Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate in Delhi were inundated due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. (Image/ANI)

A flooded bylane at Yamuna Bazar area in New Delhi. (Image/PTI)

GT Karnal Road in Delhi gets flooded after the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River. (Image/ANI)

Low-lying areas near River Yamuna in Delhi are flooded as the water level reached 208.46 meters. (Image/ANI)

A Metro train passing above houses submerged in floodwaters in a low-lying area in New Delhi. (Image/PTI)

The area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi was inundated as the water level in river Yamuna rose, flooding low-lying nearby areas. (Image/ANI)

The low-lying areas around Purana Qila in Delhi were inundated as the river Yamuna overflowed and flooded a few residential areas in the city. (Image/ANI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private schools in the areas where there is water logging will remain closed. (Image/PTI)