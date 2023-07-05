GFX | Gorakhpur Railway Station Set to Get Makeover; PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Redevelopment on July 7

Published By: Saurabh Verma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment on July 7.
The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 498 crore and will provide world-class passenger amenities.
The renovated station will have a concourse of 63,000 sqm with a seating capacity for 3,500 passengers, Times of India reported.
The main station building will be spread across 17,900 sqm area, which will be double the size of the current area.