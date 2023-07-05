CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » India » GFX | Gorakhpur Railway Station Set to Get Makeover; PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Redevelopment on July 7

The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 498 crore and will provide world-class passenger amenities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment on July 7. (Photo: News18)

The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 498 crore and will provide world-class passenger amenities. (Photo: News18)

The renovated station will have a concourse of 63,000 sqm with a seating capacity for 3,500 passengers, Times of India reported. (Photo: News18)

The main station building will be spread across 17,900 sqm area, which will be double the size of the current area. (Photo: News18)

