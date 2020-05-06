Handwara Martyr Col Ashutosh Sharma Laid to Rest with Military Honours in Jaipur

The funeral of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma of 21 Rashtriya Rifles, who recently attained martyrdom while battling terrorists in Jammu & Kashmirs Handwara on May 2, was performed with full military honours in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Image: PTI)
Wreaths were laid on the mortal remains by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, Lt Gen Alok Kler. (Image: PTI)
Brother and wife of Col. Ashutosh Sharma carry out last rites on the mortal remains of the martyr, who was among five security personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Handwara, in Jaipur. (Image: PTI)
Wife of Col. Ashutosh Sharma reacts as she holds the tricolour during the funeral ceremony of the martyr, who was among five security personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Handwara, in Jaipur. (Image: PTI)
J & K Police personnel pay tribute to their slain colleague Qazi SA Pathan, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists at a village in Handwara area of Kupwara district of north Kashmir. (Image: PTI)
(L-R) Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh, all from the Brigade of Guards regiment, and J & K Police Sub-Inspector SA Qazi, who were killed in an encounter with the militants at a village in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. (Image: PTI)