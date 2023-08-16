Bindeshwar Pathak: Here's All About The Man Who Pioneered Public Toilets in India | In GFX

Here's everything you need to know about the man behind a million toilets. (News18), Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, was born on April 2, 1943. (News18), After completing his graduation, Pathak wanted to study criminology. Before that he joined Gandhi Centenary Committee in Patna. (News18), In 1969, designed a two-pit pour-flush on-site ecological compost toilet named Sulabh Shauchalaya. (News18), In 1973, the journey of Sulabh toilet started from Arrah municipality in Bihar., In 2003, Sulabh recieved the UNEP Global 500 Scroll of Honour Award. (News18), In 2015, Sulabh innagurated the world's largest toilet complex in Maharashtra., Pathak's work is considered pioneering in social reform in the field of sanitation and hygiene., Here's a list of awards Pathak has received., Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pathak a "visionary" who has worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden.