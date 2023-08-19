CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » India » In Pics: Commuters Struggle Through Waterlogged Areas After Heavy Rains Lash Gurugram

According to the district administration, Gurugram received 66 mm of rainfall between 5:10 am and 6.30 am due to which several areas of the city remained waterlogged

01
Children on a waterlogged street amid heavy monsoon rains in Gurugram and the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Jaipur highway.(Image: PTI)

02
Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road However, there were no reports of major traffic congestion.(Image:PTI)

03
Some internal roads were inundated due to the heavy rains in Gurugram. Meanwhile, a downpour caused waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of Delhi.(Image:PTI)

04
Police informed that vehicular movement was slow on the highway for some time and school students and office goers faced inconveniences due to the waterlogging.(Image:PTI)

05
A commuter wades through a waterlogged area with his two-wheeler in Gurugram.(Image:PTI)

06
The areas affected included Narsinghpur, Golf Course Road Extension, Pataudi Chowk, Udyog Vihar, AIT Chowk, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, sectors four, nine, 10, 14, 38, 45, 54 and 100 to 104, and Basai road but no major traffic congestion was reported.(Image: PTI)