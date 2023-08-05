J&K 4 Years On: The Many Firsts Since Abrogation of Special Status Under Article 370

Four years since the abrogation of special provisions under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented social and economic development and has recorded many firsts across fields., Among the many firsts witnessed by J&K, Diwali was celebrated at the Sharda Temple after 75 years, Muharram processions returned to Srinagar’s streets after 34 years, cinema halls reopened after more than 30 years and Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Navreh in their homeland after 32 years., Many laws like the Child Marriage Act, Right to Education Act and land reforms are also effective in J&K now., The biggest social transformation, however, has been seen in the lives of Kashmiri women who can marry a non-resident without the fear of losing inheritance and property rights., Srinagar played host to G20 meeting, J&K’s first international event., Stone-pelting and terror incidents have been a remarkable drop since 2018.