News18 Explains Why Is It So Hard to Climb Mount Everest, The Tallest Mountain Peak in the World | In GFX

Scaling the world's tallest mountain is a formidable test of human spirit and endurance. Here's what it takes! (News18)
Mount Everest is the tallest mountain range in the world. (News18)
The climbers may have to spend money on climbing permits from the Nepal govt, medical care costs, guides and other supplies. (News18)
Typically, a Mt Everest summit expedition takes 60-75 days. (News18)
The trek exposes the mountaineer to extreme cold, low humidity, increased ultraviolet radiationand reduced air pressure. (News18)
Climbers spend nearly two weeks hiking to the Everest base camp (altitude 17,000 feet). They spend 12-14 days in the base camp adjusting to the altitude. (News18)
Here's what one may face at an altitude higher than 5,000 ft. (News18)
After 6,000 ft, a climber might feel headaches, fatigue and dizziness. (News18)
Climbers generally feel acute mountain sickness at an altitude above 8,000 ft. (News18)
This is what happens at an altitude above 10,000 ft. (News18)
Extreme Hypoxemia is observed in many climbers at an altitude above 11,000 ft. (News18)
Here's what happens as you go higher than that. (News18)