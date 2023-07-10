Home »
News18 Mega Poll: Muslim Women Back UCC Tenets on Marriage, Divorce, and Inheritance | In GFX
A survey conducted by News18 Network involved 884 reporters interviewing 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in India. The respondents constitute a diverse group of female Muslim citizens, representing various demographics. The survey encompassed women aged 18 years and above, including those in the 65+ category. It also achieved broad representation across the educational spectrum, ranging from the illiterate to post-graduate levels.