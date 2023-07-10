News18 Mega Poll: Muslim Women Back UCC Tenets on Marriage, Divorce, and Inheritance | In GFX

CHANGE LANGUAGE
A survey conducted by News18 Network involved 884 reporters interviewing 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in India. The respondents constitute a diverse group of female Muslim citizens, representing various demographics. The survey encompassed women aged 18 years and above, including those in the 65+ category. It also achieved broad representation across the educational spectrum, ranging from the illiterate to post-graduate levels.

01
For this survey, 884 reporters from News18 Network interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country. (Image: News18)

02
67.2% of all Muslim women surveyed agreed that there should be a common law for all Indians for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. (Image: News18)

03
76.5% of all Muslim women (graduate+ at 78.6%) disagree with polygamy and say that Muslim men should not have the right to marry four women. (Image: News18)

04
The highest support from women is on the question of equal rights of succession and inheritance of property irrespective of gender — 82.3% overall; 85.7% graduate+. (Image: News18)

05
73.7% of all respondents agree that divorced couples should be allowed to remarry without any restriction. (Image: News18)

06
Although there was agreement on the question of adoption, the percentage of Muslim women agreeing that adoption should be allowed regardless of religion was much lower than the other questions asked in the survey (overall: 64.9%; graduate+: 69.5%). (Image: News18)

07
69.3% of all respondents (73.1% graduate+) agree that all Indians who have attained the age of majority should be free to will away their property as they please. (Image: News18)

08
There is very high support for raising the minimum age for marriage for both men and women to 21. 78.7% of all Muslim women supported increasing the minimum age and 82.4% of graduate+ women agreed. (Image: News18)

