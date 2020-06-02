Paddy Cultivation in Full Swing in Kashmir Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite restrictions and the absence of non-local workers, Kashmir's paddy transplantation season is going on full swing as locals are ensuring that the lands of their ancestors do not go barren because of the threat posed by the global pandemic. (Image: AP)
For over two decades, most of the agricultural processes involved in the paddy cultivation in Kashmir have remained dependent on non-local labourers. (Image: AP)
Since there are hardly any such labourers available in Kashmir during this year's paddy transplantation season, local farmers have taken up the challenge in their right earnest. (Image: AP)
