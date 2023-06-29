CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » India » People Across India Offer Prayers To Mark Eid al-Adha 2023 | In Pics

People Across India Offer Prayers To Mark Eid al-Adha 2023 | In Pics

People across India are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha today, which is also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice

01
Eid-al-Adha

People offering namaz at the Taj Mahal in Agra on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ANI)

02
Eid-al-Adha

People offering namaz in Jammu on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ ANI)

03
Eid-al-Adha

People offering namaz in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ANI)

04
Eid-al-Adha

People at Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in New Delhi. (Image/PTI)

05
Eid-al-Adha

Members of Dawoodi Bohra community offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Image/PTI)

06
Eid-al-Adha

People offering namaz in Rajasthan's Jaipur on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ANI)

07
Eid-al-Adha

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke to reporters in Delhi after offering namaz on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ANI)

08
Eid-al-Adha

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended mass prayer at Eidgah ground in Chamarajpet on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Thursday. (Image/ANI)

09
Eid-al-Adha

Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Image/PTI)