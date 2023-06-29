People Across India Offer Prayers To Mark Eid al-Adha 2023 | In Pics

Published By: Pragati Pal
News18.com
Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 13:09 IST
New Delhi, India
People offering namaz at the Taj Mahal in Agra on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ANI)
People offering namaz in Jammu on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ ANI)
People offering namaz in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ANI)
People at Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in New Delhi. (Image/PTI)
Members of Dawoodi Bohra community offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Image/PTI)
People offering namaz in Rajasthan's Jaipur on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ANI)
Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke to reporters in Delhi after offering namaz on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. (Image/ANI)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended mass prayer at Eidgah ground in Chamarajpet on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Thursday. (Image/ANI)
Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Image/PTI)