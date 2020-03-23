Reliance Sets Up India's First COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced that it has set up India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 100-bed capacity in a short span of just two weeks.
Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up the COVID-19 facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, the company said in a statement. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
Funded by Reliance Foundation, the COVID-19 facility includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
The foundation has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases through contact tracing to quickly augment additional facilities for isolation and treatment of infected patients. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
RIL has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
"Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing. Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus," said the company. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
RIL is also helping authorities and working for effective testing of the virus. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
RIL has also announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat coronavirus spread. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
The company said it has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries and all 6 lakh members of the Reliance family on the action plan against COVID-19. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
The company is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment for the nation's health workers to equip them further to fight coronavirus. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
Reliance Foundation also promised to provide free meals to people across various cities in partnership with NGOs to offer necessary livelihood relief in the current crisis situation. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
RIL's Jio is collaborating with Microsoft Teams to support social distancing and its groceries will remain open to provide essential items to people. (Image: Reliance Foundation)
A Bed at India's first COVID-19 hospital set up by Reliance in Mumbai. (Image: Reliance Foundation)