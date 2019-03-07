Seoul Covered in Dense Smog, South Korea Plans Artificial Rain

Seoul has been struggling to tackle the rise in air pollution that experts have linked to China's massive industrial activity and emissions from South Korean cars. Fine dust levels in South Korea have hit new highs over the past week, prompting people to wear masks while commuting under thick-grey skies that online users have compared to scenes from the movie Wall-E. (Image: Reuters)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed a joint project with China to use artificial rain to clean the air in his country, where an acute increase in pollution has caused alarm. (Image: Reuters)
People wearing a mask wait to cross a zebra crossing on a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
Apartment complexes are seen shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
