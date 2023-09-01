CHANGE LANGUAGE
Special Parliament Session in September: How House Is Convened? Explained in GXF

Special Parliament Session in September: How House Is Convened? Explained in GXF

The government on Thursday announced that Parliament will sit for a Special Session between September 18 and 22, comprising of five sittings

01
explainer-parliament-session

The Government has called a Special Session of Parliament from September 18-22. (Image/News18)

02
explainer-parliament-session2

The government holds the power to convene a session of Parliament and this decision is taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. (Image/News18)

03
explainer-parliament-session3

Traditionally, the Indian Parliament meets for three sessions in a year. (Image/News18)

04
explainer-parliament-session4

According to Article 85 of the Indian Constitution, Parliament should mandatorily meet at least twice a year, and the gap between two sessions should not exceed six months. (Image/News18)

05
explainer-parliament-session5

This will be the second Special Session of Parliament held by PM Modi-led government. (Image/News18)

06
explainer-parliament-session6

In June 1991, a special session of Rajya Sabha was called for the approval of President's rule in Haryana. (Image/News18)

07
explainer-parliament-session7

In July 2017, a special midnight session was called for the rollout of GST. (Image/News18)