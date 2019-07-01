SpiceJet began its direct flight services on the Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati route on July 1 onward under the central government scheme UDAN International. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The July 1 flight from Guwahati to the Bangladesh capital was the first to fly under the UDAN International scheme, which seeks to enhance air connectivity between Indian states and selected international destinations with the help of government subsidies. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika and wife Aimee Baruah were among the passengers who took the first flight to Dhaka from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika enroute to Dhaka. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Passengers take a selfie before boarding the flight to Dhaka. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Mumbai Monsoon Photos: Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Daily Life In Mumbai
Frightening Reality of Parched Chennai: Millions at Risk as the City Runs Out of Water
SpiceJet Starts Direct Flights on Guwahati-Dhaka Route Under UDAN Scheme
Yuvraj Singh's Retirement Party: Hazel Keech & Kim Sharma Party Under One Roof