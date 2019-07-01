LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SpiceJet Starts Direct Flights on Guwahati-Dhaka Route Under UDAN Scheme

India | | July 1, 2019, 12:57 pm
SpiceJet began its direct flight services on the Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati route on July 1 onward under the central government scheme UDAN International. (Image: Special Arrangement)

The July 1 flight from Guwahati to the Bangladesh capital was the first to fly under the UDAN International scheme, which seeks to enhance air connectivity between Indian states and selected international destinations with the help of government subsidies. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika and wife Aimee Baruah were among the passengers who took the first flight to Dhaka from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika enroute to Dhaka.  (Image: Special Arrangement)

Passengers take a selfie before boarding the flight to Dhaka. (Image: Special Arrangement)

