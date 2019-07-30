Tracing Delhi's Water Bodies Through Pre-Independence India Maps

The dying waters of the national capital once had a glorious past. Through various maps dating back to the 1800s, News18 brings to you a glimpse into the blue past via a black and white lens.
Sketch of Environs of Delhi made in 1807 portraying the various drains and rivulets of the Yamuna flowing into Delhi that then fed the water needs of the city. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Architectural plan of Delhi prepared in 1812. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Map of the cantonment, civil station, city and environs of Delhi prepared in 1868, corrected up to 1893. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Map of Delhi and its surrounding areas mapped in 1911, named as Delhi Durbar. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
The Great Trigonometrical Survey of India zoomed into parts in and around the modern-day Delhi. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Western Jumna Canal, irrigation channels and drains mapped in 1803. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Pre-independence map of Delhi showing the various drains and rivulets of Delhi that entered the city. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Map the Eastern Jumna Canal, drains and other canals in and around pre-independence Delhi. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Index plan showing existing and alternate sources of water for Delhi in the 1800s. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Delhi guide map of 1942. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
Map of Delhi District in the 1800s. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)
The map of Najafgarh drain in 1879. (Image: Department of Delhi Archives)