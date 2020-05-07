Disturbing Pictures From Vizag After Styrene Gas Leak in LG Polymers Chemical Plant

Eight people, including two children, died while over 200 people were hospitalised after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) soldier is fitted with gear before he proceeds to the area from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
People carry a woman affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
People pour water on a hatchling affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
People affected by a chemical gas leak is carried in the back of a truck for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Affected people being treated at a hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Image: PTI)
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried to an ambulance in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
People affected by a chemical gas leak are carried out of a truck to an ambulance in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
A man runs carrying a child affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Affected people being treated at a hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Image: PTI)
An ambulance drives past the LG Polymers plant from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
A crowd gathers outside the LG Polymers plant from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Panic struck in surrounding areas following a suspected gas leak in a chemical factory in the RR Venkatapuram village, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
More than a 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Eyewitness said that many people were lying unconscious on the ground. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The Chief Minister will leave for Vizag and visit the hospital where the affected were being treated and is closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help, the statement said.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
A young child is seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Children are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Children are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Kids are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
