PHOTOGALLERY

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Photos

Disturbing Pictures From Vizag After Styrene Gas Leak in LG Polymers Chemical Plant

India | News18 | May 7, 2020, 10:17 am
Pocket
X
1/ 21
Eight people, including two children, died while over 200 people were hospitalised after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

Eight people, including two children, died while over 200 people were hospitalised after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)

X
2/ 21
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) soldier is fitted with gear before he proceeds to the area from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) soldier is fitted with gear before he proceeds to the area from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
3/ 21
People carry a woman affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

People carry a woman affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
4/ 21
People pour water on a hatchling affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

People pour water on a hatchling affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
5/ 21
People affected by a chemical gas leak is carried in the back of a truck for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

People affected by a chemical gas leak is carried in the back of a truck for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
6/ 21
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
7/ 21
Affected people being treated at a hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Image: PTI)
Pocket

Affected people being treated at a hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Image: PTI)

X
8/ 21
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried to an ambulance in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried to an ambulance in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
9/ 21
People affected by a chemical gas leak are carried out of a truck to an ambulance in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

People affected by a chemical gas leak are carried out of a truck to an ambulance in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
10/ 21
A man runs carrying a child affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

A man runs carrying a child affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
11/ 21
Affected people being treated at a hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Image: PTI)
Pocket

Affected people being treated at a hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Image: PTI)

X
12/ 21
An ambulance drives past the LG Polymers plant from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

An ambulance drives past the LG Polymers plant from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
13/ 21
A crowd gathers outside the LG Polymers plant from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)
Pocket

A crowd gathers outside the LG Polymers plant from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam. (Image: AP)

X
14/ 21
Panic struck in surrounding areas following a suspected gas leak in a chemical factory in the RR Venkatapuram village, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

Panic struck in surrounding areas following a suspected gas leak in a chemical factory in the RR Venkatapuram village, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)

X
15/ 21
More than a 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

More than a 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick. (Image: Special Arrangement)

X
16/ 21
Eyewitness said that many people were lying unconscious on the ground. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

Eyewitness said that many people were lying unconscious on the ground. (Image: Special Arrangement)

X
17/ 21
The Chief Minister will leave for Vizag and visit the hospital where the affected were being treated and is closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help, the statement said.<br />(Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

The Chief Minister will leave for Vizag and visit the hospital where the affected were being treated and is closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help, the statement said.
(Image: Special Arrangement)

X
18/ 21
A young child is seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

A young child is seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)

X
19/ 21
Children are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

Children are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)

X
20/ 21
Children are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

Children are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)

X
21/ 21
Kids are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Pocket

Kids are seen undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Top Galleries
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading