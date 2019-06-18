Not a Drop to Drink: Parched Chennai Stares at Bigger Water Crisis as Lakes, Reservoirs Run Dry

Poondi reservoir, one of the major water sources for the residents of Chennai, has gone bone dry due to acute water shortage in the city. Several sectors, including IT and hospitality, have been hit, forcing them to scale back operations. (Image: PTI)
People with their vessels wait for the opening of draw of lots to fetch water from a community well at Eswari Nagar in Chennai. While IT companies have informally allowed employees to work from home, restaurants have taken lunch meals off the menu as they say it's more water-consuming. (Image: PTI)
People sitting in the shade of a measuring tower at the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. According to local media reports, four major reservoirs around Chennai have under 30 mcft of water though their total storage capacity is more than 11,000 mcft. (Image: AFP)
A man searching for fish in a last bit of water in the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: AFP)
People chosen after draw of lots collect water from a community well at Eswari Nagar in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)
A view of dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: AFP)
People are chosen through draw of lots to collect water from a community well at Eswari Nagar in Pallavaram municipality, Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Shepherds walk with their livestock at the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: AFP)
A man shows fish that are believed to have died in the drying Lake Thiruneermalai due to lack of rainfall, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Shepherd walks with livestock at the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. Many establishments like guesthouses and hostels have suspended operations temporarily due to water crunch in Triplicane. (Image: AFP)
People chosen after draw of lots collect water from a community well at Eswari Nagar in Pallavaram municipality, Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Shepherds walk with their livestock at the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: AFP)
A measuring tower at the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: AFP)
People looking for mud crabs and fish in a last bit of water in the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: AFP)
Shepherds walk with their livestock at the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: AFP)
Fish that are believed to have died in the drying Lake Thiruneermalai due to lack of rainfall, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
People sitting in the shade of a measuring tower at the dried out Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: PTI)
