CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceThane Girder CollapseParliament Monsoon SessionPM Modi in PuneJaipur-Mumbai Train Firing
Home » Photos » India » Why Dengue Cases Are On Rise In India And How To Protect Yourself | Explained in GFX

Why Dengue Cases Are On Rise In India And How To Protect Yourself | Explained in GFX

Dengue is a viral disease caused by the infective bite of an Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Aedes Aegypti are small blackish mosquitoes with white stripes

01
After heavy rains and waterlogging across India, states have witnessed a massive surge in Dengue cases across the country. (News18)

After heavy rains and waterlogging across India, states have witnessed a massive surge in Dengue cases across the country. (News18)

02
Dengue is a viral disease caused by the infective bite of an Aedes Aegypti mosquito. (News18)

Dengue is a viral disease caused by the infective bite of an Aedes Aegypti mosquito. (News18)

03
Aedes Aegypti are small blackish mosquitoes with white stripes. (News18)

Aedes Aegypti are small blackish mosquitoes with white stripes. (News18)

04
Dengue symptoms usually develop within 3-14 days after being exposed to the virus. (News18)

Dengue symptoms usually develop within 3-14 days after being exposed to the virus. (News18)

05
Using mosquito repellant, wearing long sleeves and changing stagnant waters are some of the best precautions against Dengue. (News18)

Using mosquito repellant, wearing long sleeves and changing stagnant waters are some of the best precautions against Dengue. (News18)