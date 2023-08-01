Why Dengue Cases Are On Rise In India And How To Protect Yourself | Explained in GFX

After heavy rains and waterlogging across India, states have witnessed a massive surge in Dengue cases across the country. (News18), Dengue is a viral disease caused by the infective bite of an Aedes Aegypti mosquito. (News18), Aedes Aegypti are small blackish mosquitoes with white stripes. (News18), Dengue symptoms usually develop within 3-14 days after being exposed to the virus. (News18), Using mosquito repellant, wearing long sleeves and changing stagnant waters are some of the best precautions against Dengue. (News18)