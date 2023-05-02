MET Gala 2023: Best Dressed Stars at the Fashion Extravaganza

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:55 IST
Mumbai, India
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet fashion paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld and his illustrious 65-year career in fashion, leaving plenty of room for interpretations. This was made possible by the Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which highlighted the late designer’s acclaimed work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld.
Anne Hathaway did just that with her ensemble: a body-hugging white tweed Versace gown.Hathaway further accessorized with matching tweed opera gloves, white platform pumps, and brilliant diamond choker by Bulgari.
Penélope Cruz opted for a hooded sheer gown from Chanel Couture’s spring/summer 1988 collection. The dress also had a large shawl collar in light blue organza which was embroidered with silver sequins. She also added a matching belt with Chanel logo which was studded with a circular pearl buckle.
In pearls created by renowned fashion designer Prabal Gurung, Alia Bhatt appeared precious. On the famous MET Gala carpet, Alia smiled for photos while Prabal proudly stood by her side. Alia looked like a bride dressed in white.
Dua Lipa wears a tweed couture dress by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel at the 2023 Met Gala that was previously worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1992.
Kim Kardashian dazzled on the red carpet in an ensemble that the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld would have loved. Her Schiaparelli-created look included a white midi dress made entirely of pearl strands, a silky corset bodice, and a golden-hued bra.
Sydney Sweeney walked the Met Gala red carpet for the second time, this time donning a stunning Miu Miu dress. The body-hugging dress had a lovely train and was embellished with beads and sparkles.
It appears that Indian sarees are a favourite of supermodel Naomi Campbell. She chose a dress that she wrapped like a saree for the Met Gala 2023.
Littler details are everything in Margot Robbie's Met Gala ensemble.The Chanel ambassador and Barbie actress entered the Met through the carpeted steps wearing a replica of a black one-shouldered dress from the brand's spring 1993 Haute Couture line.
For the 2023 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner wore a sequin bodysuit with minimal clothing.
Jennifer Lopez- The feathery halter neckline on Lopez's custom Ralph Lauren dress had a daring cutout on the bodice, which was joined to the skirt by two pieces of cloth.
On Monday, Roger Federer attended the Met Gala for the first time since 2017, donning a less daring suit. However, The Metropolitan Museum of Art was where GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade felt most at home.
Nicola Peltz Beckham was dressed in a white, ruffled gown that featured a corset-style bodice and trailed out below. She wore a matching neck design and a black ribbon around her waist to complete the ensemble.
Cardi B nodded to Lagerfeld's several black outfits with her Chenpeng Studio dress. The dress had a tight bustier that resembled a shirt with a tie and a heavy ballgown-style skirt covered in huge black rosettes. The top was embellished with crystals for added glitz.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish entrance on the Met Gala red carpet in 2023. For the special occasion, the pair went with Valentino.
Rihanna, wore an all-white outfit that mostly hid her body and her head. The bottom of the dress billowed out in a magnificent A-line, while the top of the garment was completely covered in giant white flower patterns that began at her hips and continued all the way over her head.