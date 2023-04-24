CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » 5 Countries To Visit On A Schengen Visa

5 Countries To Visit On A Schengen Visa

The Schengen Area is a region in Europe that comprises 26 countries that have abolished passport and other types of border control at their mutual borders.

The Schengen Area includes countries such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and many others.

1/ 5
Belgium is a country with a rich history, stunning architecture, and delicious food. Some of the must-visit places in Belgium include Brussels, Bruges, Ghent, and Antwerp. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2/ 5
Austria

Austria is a country with stunning landscapes, rich history, and beautiful architecture. Some of the must-visit places in Austria include Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, and the Austrian Alps. (Photo: Shutterstock)

3/ 5
Paris, France,

France is known for its romantic ambiance, world-class cuisine, and stunning art and architecture. Some of the must-visit places in France include Paris, the French Riviera, the Loire Valley, and the Dordogne region. (Photo: Shutterstock)

4/ 5
Italy,

With its rich history, beautiful architecture, delicious food, and breathtaking landscapes, Italy is a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Some of the must-visit places in Italy include Rome, Venice, Florence, the Amalfi Coast, and the Cinque Terre.

5/ 5
Amsterdam, netherlands

The Netherlands is a country with stunning landscapes, rich culture, and beautiful architecture. Some of the must-visit places in the Netherlands include Amsterdam, Rotterdam, the Hague, and the Keukenhof gardens.