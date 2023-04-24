5 Countries To Visit On A Schengen Visa

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 17:55 IST
Mumbai, India
The Schengen Area includes countries such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and many others.
Belgium is a country with a rich history, stunning architecture, and delicious food. Some of the must-visit places in Belgium include Brussels, Bruges, Ghent, and Antwerp. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Austria is a country with stunning landscapes, rich history, and beautiful architecture. Some of the must-visit places in Austria include Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, and the Austrian Alps. (Photo: Shutterstock)
France is known for its romantic ambiance, world-class cuisine, and stunning art and architecture. Some of the must-visit places in France include Paris, the French Riviera, the Loire Valley, and the Dordogne region. (Photo: Shutterstock)
With its rich history, beautiful architecture, delicious food, and breathtaking landscapes, Italy is a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Some of the must-visit places in Italy include Rome, Venice, Florence, the Amalfi Coast, and the Cinque Terre.
The Netherlands is a country with stunning landscapes, rich culture, and beautiful architecture. Some of the must-visit places in the Netherlands include Amsterdam, Rotterdam, the Hague, and the Keukenhof gardens.