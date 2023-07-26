CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » 5 Looks Of Alia Bhatt From The Promotions Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani That Live Rent Free In Our Hearts

5 Looks Of Alia Bhatt From The Promotions Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani That Live Rent Free In Our Hearts

What do you think of Alia's looks, goals or not?

Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release this week and fans cannot wait to see Ranveer and Alia come together and create magic on the screen for the second time. While the trailer and songs of the movie show Alia draped in the most stunning sarees, she has been sporting some beautiful sarees for the promotional extravaganza of the film too. Here are 5 looks that set hearts racing and how-

01
Alia opted for this lovely vibrant colour block saree designed by the uber-talented Manish Malhotra. (Image: Instagram)

02
Alia stunned the world in this magnificent ombre saree again designed by Manish Malhotra. She looked straight out of a dreamscape. (Image: Instagram)

03
Rani and her Rocky, walked the red carpet for Manish Malhotra as a part of his bridal couture show and truth be told Alia looked breathtaking in that magnificent ensemble. (Image: Instagram)

04
Alia looked absolutely stunning in this Manish Malhotra saree, styled by Ami Patel. We can't get enough of the beautiful silhouette! (Image: Instagram)

05
The actress made a strong case for fashion in this gorgeous saree. The bindi added to the allure of the look and Mickey Contractor did a fantastic job with the makeup of course. (Image: Instagram)

