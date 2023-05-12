CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » 5 Times Parineeti Chopra Looked Wedding Ready, But We Missed The Hint

5 Times Parineeti Chopra Looked Wedding Ready, But We Missed The Hint

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement is one of the most looked forward to events of the year but before that, here is looking back at all times the actress exuded bride-like elegance

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged this Saturday and rumour has it that Priyanka Chopra will be in attendance too. Fans are stoked to see Pari’s enigmatic engagement looks because the duo sure does look great together and the internet is of the belief that they’ll make a lovely couple. However, for the longest time, Parineeti looked ready to be a bride and if you do not believe us then check out her pictures. If she looked as ethereal as she did in varied photoshoots one can only imagine how stunning she would look at her real engagement.

01
Parineeti at Priyanka Chopra's wedding festivities, draped in a magnificent lehenga and adorned with a striking maangtika, emanated an aura of royalty and regality. Her majestic ensemble, embellished with intricate embroidery and delicate sequins, exuded elegance and sophistication. (Image: Instagram)

02
Something like this scintillating saree can be her cocktail-night attire for sure and Pari would most definitely ace it like no other. Everything about this look is so stunning that it is hard to look away. (Image: Instagram)

03
Parineeti's exquisite taste in fashion, complemented by her flawless beauty, is a sight to behold, captivating hearts and minds alike. Red is definitely her colour and there is no denying that. (Image: Instagram)

04
The actress in this lovely saree along with those kohl-rimmed eyes exuded an otherworldly charm, a testament to her impeccable style and undeniable elegance. (Image: Instagram)

05
Parineeti Chopra looks absolutely radiant and breathtakingly beautiful in her pristine white thigh-high slit lehenga, exuding an aura of ethereal elegance and sophistication. The delicate embroidery on the intricate fabric is a masterpiece of artistry, embellishing her curves and accentuating her natural grace and poise. (Image: Instagram)

