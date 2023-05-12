5 Times Parineeti Chopra Looked Wedding Ready, But We Missed The Hint

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged this Saturday and rumour has it that Priyanka Chopra will be in attendance too. Fans are stoked to see Pari’s enigmatic engagement looks because the duo sure does look great together and the internet is of the belief that they’ll make a lovely couple. However, for the longest time, Parineeti looked ready to be a bride and if you do not believe us then check out her pictures. If she looked as ethereal as she did in varied photoshoots one can only imagine how stunning she would look at her real engagement.