Home » Photos » Lifestyle » 5 Times Rasika Duggal Upped The Ante With Her Sartorial Choices, See Photos

What do you think of all her stunning looks, goals or not?

Rasika Dugal is an impeccable actor, the roles that she has portrayed on screen have always left a lasting impression on the hearts of the audience. If you are a fan and did not know this, here is a tip, Rasika is also quite the fashionista. May it be red carpet events or simple casual outings, she is someone who never fails to make a fashion statement, and is always ready to showcase absolute elegance and sophistication in every look that she dons. Here are Rasika Dugal’s top five stunning looks that have captivated fashion enthusiasts and critics all around town.

01
The super-talented actress is often seen embracing a chic and minimalistic style that combines comfort and sophistication. (Image: Instagram)

02
Rashika's choices often reflect her personality which is graceful yet at the same time jazzy. (Image: Instagram)

03
This thigh-high slit and that lovely silhouette looked absolutely stunning on her. (Image: Instagram)

04
Rasika aced this chic minimalistic look and one should definitely take styling cues from her on how to look scintillating and formal at the same time. (Image: Instagram)

05
From the flow of the dress to the colour, it seems like this outfit was tailored only for Rasika. (Image: Instagram)

