5 Times Rasika Duggal Upped The Ante With Her Sartorial Choices, See Photos

Rasika Dugal is an impeccable actor, the roles that she has portrayed on screen have always left a lasting impression on the hearts of the audience. If you are a fan and did not know this, here is a tip, Rasika is also quite the fashionista. May it be red carpet events or simple casual outings, she is someone who never fails to make a fashion statement, and is always ready to showcase absolute elegance and sophistication in every look that she dons. Here are Rasika Dugal’s top five stunning looks that have captivated fashion enthusiasts and critics all around town.