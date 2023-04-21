CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eid 2023 DateEid-UL-Fitr WishesEid 2023 Mehndi DesignAkshaya Tritiya 2023World Heritage Day 2023
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » 5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Took Us Around The World And Gave Us Travel Goals, See Pics

5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Took Us Around The World And Gave Us Travel Goals, See Pics

Samantha never fails to impress us with her zeal for life and inspires her fans to be as adventurous as her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a bohemian at heart, she loves to travel across the world and make memories that she can hold onto for a long long time. Over the years, the actress has not only travelled a lot but has also taken her fans and followers on different journeys with her.

1/ 5
Even though this looks straight out of a film set, this was just Sam enjoying a moment of bliss on her trip to the Athirappilly Falls in Kerala. (Image: Instagram)

Even though this looks straight out of a film set, this was just Sam enjoying a moment of bliss on her trip to the Athirappilly Falls in Kerala. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 5
The actress opted for the classic combination of a black top with denim as she enjoyed a pristine view of the stunning town of Verbier, Switzerland. (Image: Instagram)

The actress opted for the classic combination of a black top with denim as she enjoyed a pristine view of the stunning town of Verbier, Switzerland. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 5
This is such a fun picture to take inspiration from. Clicked on her visit to Amsterdam, Sam seems to be really soaking in the warm rays of sun falling on her face. (Image: Instagram)

This is such a fun picture to take inspiration from. Clicked on her visit to Amsterdam, Sam seems to be really soaking in the warm rays of sun falling on her face. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 5
Samantha looks stunning in a pink and white dress as she sits against the backdrop of the infinite ocean. Do not miss out on her vacation read- The Palace Of Illusions By Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. (Image: Instagram)

Samantha looks stunning in a pink and white dress as she sits against the backdrop of the infinite ocean. Do not miss out on her vacation read- The Palace Of Illusions By Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 5
In a beautifully stripped dress and a hat, this picture of Samantha in Croatia screams out touristy vibes. (Image: Instagram)

In a beautifully stripped dress and a hat, this picture of Samantha in Croatia screams out touristy vibes. (Image: Instagram)