5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Took Us Around The World And Gave Us Travel Goals, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 12:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a bohemian at heart, she loves to travel across the world and make memories that she can hold onto for a long long time. Over the years, the actress has not only travelled a lot but has also taken her fans and followers on different journeys with her.
Even though this looks straight out of a film set, this was just Sam enjoying a moment of bliss on her trip to the Athirappilly Falls in Kerala. (Image: Instagram)
The actress opted for the classic combination of a black top with denim as she enjoyed a pristine view of the stunning town of Verbier, Switzerland. (Image: Instagram)
This is such a fun picture to take inspiration from. Clicked on her visit to Amsterdam, Sam seems to be really soaking in the warm rays of sun falling on her face. (Image: Instagram)
Samantha looks stunning in a pink and white dress as she sits against the backdrop of the infinite ocean. Do not miss out on her vacation read- The Palace Of Illusions By Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. (Image: Instagram)
In a beautifully stripped dress and a hat, this picture of Samantha in Croatia screams out touristy vibes. (Image: Instagram)