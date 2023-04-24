5 Times Trisha Krishnan Wowed Us With Her Sartorial Choices During The Promotions Of P.S. II

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Trisha Krishnan’s style speaks volumes about her, the actress’ sense of fashion is laid back yet always on point and keeping up with the trends that she likes but it is never over the top. Fans and followers of this stunning actress have got to see more of her fashion looks owing to the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan II. Here are our top picks-
Styled by the brilliant Eka Lakhani, Trisha is seen in a stunning Sawan Gandhi sequinned saree which was paired with an exquisite choker and a sleek bangle. (Image: Instagram)
If you are looking for the perfect sangeet outfit for your best friend's wedding extravaganza, then you must take cues from this particular look of Trisha. In a fuchsia-pink ensemble designed by Madzin, the actress looked absolutely elegant and beautiful. (Image: Instagram)
Looking pretty in blue, Trisha wore this lovely lehenga from the collections of Yaksi Deepthi Reddy. From her hair to her make-up the actress kept it minimal yet striking. (Image: Instagram)
Trisha looked as bright as sunshine in this yellow saree by Paulmi and Harsh. The chandbaali and the heavy bangle were such brilliant additions to this look and a special mention for the contrasting blouse, of course. (Image: Instagram)
There is no denying the fact that red is definitely Trisha colour! This look was perfectly accessorised with the help of a matching potli and some super sleek jewellery. (Image: Instagram)