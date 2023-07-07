CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Alaya F's Sultry Sartorial Looks Are Worth Bookmarking For Your Next Beach Vacation, See Photos

Alaya F's Sultry Sartorial Looks Are Worth Bookmarking For Your Next Beach Vacation, See Photos

Alaya F keeps setting the internet ablaze one picture at a time and her looks are definitely great enough to take cues from

Alaya F loves to sport a good bikini look or a casual look that allows her to set herself free, she is truly confident in her own skin and loves to flaunt her well-toned body every now and then. The young actress has a bikini collection that is absolutely to die for, from prints to monochromatic bikinis, Alaya dons them all with the utmost panache. Check out some of her most sexy looks so far, looks that are perfect for a beach vacay-

01
Alaya F is a fitness freak and that clearly shows in this picture. She seems to be loving her best life in this stunning blue bikini set. (Image: Instagram)

Alaya F is a fitness freak and that clearly shows in this picture. She seems to be loving her best life in this stunning blue bikini set. (Image: Instagram)

02
This heavily printed bikini set is such a vibe. The shirt adds to its casual vibe and we love the flow of the outfit. (Image: Instagram)

This heavily printed bikini set is such a vibe. The shirt adds to its casual vibe and we love the flow of the outfit. (Image: Instagram)

03
If you are heading to a beach for a vacation then bikinis won't do it, you need fun ensembles to wear out for dinners and lunches. This is a great outfit to sport. (Image: Instagram)

If you are heading to a beach for a vacation then bikinis won't do it, you need fun ensembles to wear out for dinners and lunches. This is a great outfit to sport. (Image: Instagram)

04
Alaya set the temperature ablaze in the gorgeous blue bikini set. With that kind of backdrop, this picture looked dreamy and how. (Image: Instagram)

Alaya set the temperature ablaze in the gorgeous blue bikini set. With that kind of backdrop, this picture looked dreamy and how. (Image: Instagram)

05
Nobody pulls off a bikini look like Alaya does and here is the proof. (Image: Instagram)

Nobody pulls off a bikini look like Alaya does and here is the proof. (Image: Instagram)

06
This co-ord look is glam, dramatic and casual at the same time and one definitely does not need anything more than that. (Image: Instagram)

This co-ord look is glam, dramatic and casual at the same time and one definitely does not need anything more than that. (Image: Instagram)

07
The all-black look is great for a night out at the famous beach pubs and shades add to the allure of the look. (Image: Instagram)

The all-black look is great for a night out at the famous beach pubs and shades add to the allure of the look. (Image: Instagram)

08
Alaya slaying it in yet another bikini. If fashion enthusiasts could raid her wardrobe, they would take the bikinis first. (Image: Instagram)

Alaya slaying it in yet another bikini. If fashion enthusiasts could raid her wardrobe, they would take the bikinis first. (Image: Instagram)

09
The actress loves to flaunt her mid-riff and this cut-out dress looks fantastic on her and there is no denying that. (Image: Instagram)

The actress loves to flaunt her mid-riff and this cut-out dress looks fantastic on her and there is no denying that. (Image: Instagram)