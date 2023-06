Alia Bhatt’s first movie of the year Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released its first teaser yesterday. Among other things, what stood out was the actress’ vibrant collection of sarees that she wears in the film. Clad in chiffon sarees, Alia took us down memory lane, when actresses like Sridevi, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit and Rani Mukerji wore gorgeous sarees in iconic films of the past.