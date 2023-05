Alia Bhatt wore a charming white organza silk outfit that was accompanied by a tasteful sleeveless blouse for Gangubhai's promotion. It was one of her most minimal picks during the entire promotional run, and she accessorized the look with chunky Polki studs. To add a touch of floral, she opted for deep red-hued roses pinned in her open hair, which provided the perfect pop of color to her elegant appearance.