 Alia Bhatt To Pooja Hegde: These Divas Won Our Hearts In Manish Malhotra Sarees, See Photos

A saree is one of the most special outfits which any woman can own. Over the years, the humble saree has made its place as one of the most fashionable outfits in the world. The saree has also appeared on international runways for many years. It’s no wonder that every girl dreams of owning a Manish Malhotra Saree, as the designer is a favourite among Bollywood actresses. Below, we have compiled our top Manish Malhotra Saree Looks, providing inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their style, do not miss taking a cue or two from these looks. See Photos-