Alia Bhatt To Pooja Hegde: These Divas Won Our Hearts In Manish Malhotra Sarees, See Photos

We fully approve of these looks and must confess that they rank among our the favourites of fashion critics and enthusiasts

A saree is one of the most special outfits which any woman can own. Over the years, the humble saree has made its place as one of the most fashionable outfits in the world. The saree has also appeared on international runways for many years. It’s no wonder that every girl dreams of owning a Manish Malhotra Saree, as the designer is a favourite among Bollywood actresses. Below, we have compiled our top Manish Malhotra Saree Looks, providing inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their style, do not miss taking a cue or two from these looks. See Photos-

01
This ombre MM saree is what dreams are truly made of. Alia carried it off really well! (Image: Instagram)

02
Janhvi Kapoor sent hearts racing in this lovely red saree, her natural grace and charm enhanced the look of course. (Image: Instagram)

03
Pooja looked absolutely ethereal in this lovely MM saree. (Images: Instagram)

04
Make way for Deepika Padukone. The actress sported this look at the Manish Malhotra bridal couture show. (Image: Instagram)

05
Ananya looked graceful as always draped in this six-yard-of-sheer elegance. (Image: Instagram)

