Alia Bhatt's Beach Wardrobe Is The Inspo You Need For Your Next Beach Vacay: PICS

Alia Bhatt is a wonderful actor and a true fashionista. If you are heading for clear skies and blue waters, Alia Bhatt’s beach wardrobe is the one you need to take inspiration from to get those perfect clicks for Instagram.
shines bright in a blue net bikini with wet hair and flawless skin sans makeup
A strapless bikini top and matching bottoms in nude, pink and blue stripes, Alia Bhatt’s two-piece swimsuit is perfect for a beach vacation. She accessorised it with black sunglasses and gold hoops
Alia Bhatt's strapless bikini set in shades of blue, beige, magenta, and white are every girl's dream. Isn't it?
Alia Bhatt opted for a neon pink bikini set with her friends on a vacation
Don't forget to carry some easy breezy summer dresses. Alia Bhatt's strappy halter dress is the one you need.