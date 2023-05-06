Anushka Sharma’s Glam Recap Prior to to Her Big Cannes Debut This Year

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 20:19 IST
Mumbai, India
According to reports, Anushka Sharma, will follow Deepika Padukone and make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Anushka is apparently honouring the women of cinema alongside Kate Winslet at the prestigious film festival, while Deepika was a member of the Cannes jury and took part in various panel talks and screenings.
The news that Anushka Sharma will make her acting debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 has sent the internet into a frenzy. But first, let's begin with appreciating this regal look!
Along with Oscar-winning actor and Titanic star Kate Winslet, she will be visiting the French Riviera for the event. The yearly film festival will honour female actors this year.
Anushka Sharma's Instagram post of this stunning image astounded everyone. She was dressed in white, with sheer sleeves, off-shoulders, and a left side-attached open skirt.
Anushka Sharma flaunted a satin dress in this photo, which she tweeted in December 2019. It had sleeves that resembled leg of mutton and a thigh-high slit cut. The actor posed in front of a grey backdrop, which brought attention to her clothing.
Anushka Sharma posed for this photo while wearing a glittery gown. It had an asymmetrical appearance and gathered accents at the waist. Exaggerated wavy sleeves gave the outfit some extra punch, and the plunging neckline (Masterclass On Necklines) increased its style quotient.
Sharma turned attention on the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in a violet suit that had off-shoulders and a slit cut. Kohli, who was dressed in a black bandhgala suit, joined her in the photo.
Anushka Sharma looked stunning at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 in a black dress with a thigh-high slit cut. She added black shoes and a serpent necklace set with diamonds as accessories.