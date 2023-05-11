CHANGE LANGUAGE
Art and Psycology of Colours: Decoding the Meaning of Colours

Colour has a huge  impact. It has an effect on our emotions, behaviours, and moods. It can also provide information. While a person's reaction to colour may be influenced by personal experience, the science of colour meanings and colour psychology support the notion that there is much more to it

Artists have been using particular colours to represent and evoke emotion since the 15th century. However, it wasn’t until Isaac Newton created the colour wheel in the 18th century that a thorough understanding of colour theory (the rules for using colour in art) was made available. The use of colour in master paintings carries secret meanings and accentuates the feelings that are expressed therein. Discover the colours that artists employed to enhance their visual depictions, from bone black to tin yellow.

News18 Creatives

News18 Creatives

News18 Creatives

News18 Creatives

John Singer Sargant's "Madame X"

John Singer Sargant's Madame X

Vermeer's "The Girl with a Wine Glass"

Vermeer's The Girl with a Wine Glass

Sir Frederic Leighton's Flaming June

Sir Frederic Leighton's Flaming June

Rembrandt's Belshazzar's Feast

Rembrandt's Belshazzar's Feast

Berthe Morisot's Summer's Day

Berthe Morisot's Summer's Day

Monet's Irises

Monet's Irises"

James McNeill Whistler's "Symphony in White, NO.1"

James McNeill Whistler's Symphony in White, NO.1"