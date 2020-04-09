Beauty Queen Bhasha Mukherjee Turns Doctor to Help COVID-19 Patients

Beauty Queen Bhasha Mukherjee will be taking up her medical amid the coronavirus crisis after her 14 days self-isolation. (Image: Instagram)
After completing two bachelor medial degrees, Bhasha tried her luck in modeling. (Image: Instagram)
Bhasha holds a degree in medical sciences and one in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham. (Image: Instagram)
Bhasha was crowned Miss England in August 2019. As a part of a humanitarian trip, Bhasha had travelled to India in March and rushed to the UK after the coronavirus cases surged across the globe. (Image: Instagram)
Bhasha has decided to pursue her medical career and will continue her work as a junior doctor in the UK.(Image: Instagram)
Bhasha, who is at her home in the UK, will be self-isolating for one to two weeks before returning to work at the Pilgrim Hospital. (Image: Instagram)
Bhasha will join Pilgrim Hospital in Boston once she completes the self-isolation period. UK has recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus cases so far. (Image: Instagram)
Supreme Court Directs Approved Govt and Private Labs to Conduct Free of Cost COVID-19 Tests
With Deaths of Malayalis Living Abroad On Rise, Kerala to Open COVID-19 Helpdesks in 5 Countries
Behaviour or Biology? Coronavirus Kills Men Twice as Often as Women in New York
New Research Links Air Pollution to Higher Coronavirus Death Rates