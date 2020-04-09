PHOTOGALLERY

Beauty Queen Bhasha Mukherjee Turns Doctor to Help COVID-19 Patients

Lifestyle | News18 | April 9, 2020, 8:10 am
1/ 7
Beauty Queen Bhasha Mukherjee will be taking up her medical amid the coronavirus crisis after her 14 days self-isolation. (Image: Instagram)
2/ 7
After completing two bachelor medial degrees, Bhasha tried her luck in modeling. (Image: Instagram)
3/ 7
Bhasha holds a degree in medical sciences and one in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham. (Image: Instagram)
4/ 7
Bhasha was crowned Miss England in August 2019. As a part of a humanitarian trip, Bhasha had travelled to India in March and rushed to the UK after the coronavirus cases surged across the globe. (Image: Instagram)
5/ 7
Bhasha has decided to pursue her medical career and will continue her work as a junior doctor in the UK.(Image: Instagram)
6/ 7
Bhasha, who is at her home in the UK, will be self-isolating for one to two weeks before returning to work at the Pilgrim Hospital. (Image: Instagram)
7/ 7
Bhasha will join Pilgrim Hospital in Boston once she completes the self-isolation period. UK has recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus cases so far. (Image: Instagram)
