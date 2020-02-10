Assembly
Best Looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 - See Photos

Lifestyle | Associated Press | February 10, 2020, 11:48 am
1/ 38
Chrissy Teigen looks gorgeous in thigh-high slit dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
2/ 38
John Legend suits up on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
3/ 38
Jessica Alba stuns in a strapless gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
4/ 38
Jon Hamm looks dapper at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
5/ 38
Emily Ratajkowski was the cynosure of all the eyes as she walks the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, California. (Image: AP)
6/ 38
Tracee Ellis Ross looks ravishing in a shimmering dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
7/ 38
Kerry Washington poses for a photo at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
8/ 38
Sofia Vergara looks radiant at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
9/ 38
Ciara strikes a pose for the lens during the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
10/ 38
Whitney Cummings poses for the cameras at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
11/ 38
Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
12/ 38
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston pose at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
13/ 38
Eiza Gonzalez attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
14/ 38
Karamo Brown looks dapper in white at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
15/ 38
Olivia Munn poses for the photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
16/ 38
Kathryn Hahn. (Image: AP)
17/ 38
Rashida Jones. (Image: AP)
18/ 38
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian. (Image: AP)
19/ 38
Olivia Wilde. (Image: AP)
20/ 38
Pedro Pascal poses for the cameras at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
21/ 38
Gabrielle Union attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California. (Image: AP)
22/ 38
Chelsea Handler. (Image: AP)
23/ 38
Leslie Mann. (Image: AP)
24/ 38
Catt Sadler smiles for a photo at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
25/ 38
Ava DuVernay. (Image: AP)
26/ 38
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild. (Image: AP)
27/ 38
Sarah Paulson. (Image: AP)
28/ 38
Marilyn Manson. (Image: AP)
29/ 38
Rhea Seehorn. (Image: AP)
30/ 38
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. (Image: AP)
31/ 38
Ella Balinska. (Image: AP)
32/ 38
Elizabeth Banks strikes a pose for the lens during the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
33/ 38
Usher poses for the photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
34/ 38
Elizabeth Chambers. (Image: AP)
35/ 38
Chiara Ferragni. (Image: AP)
36/ 38
Aly Raisman. (Image: AP)
37/ 38
Lily Aldridge. (Image: AP)
38/ 38
Sarah Silverman. (Image: AP)
