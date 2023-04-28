CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Birthday Girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hot and Bold Photos, That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Birthday Girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hot and Bold Photos, That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always manages to captivate her fans with her stunning beauty and talent. Below is a collection of her most alluring and hot photos to date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. On her birthday today, we can’t help but celebrate her remarkable beauty. From stunning pictures in swimsuits to her style at Citadel screening, Samantha’s fashion is always on point.

1/ 7
Samantha Prabhu aces the multi coloured swimming suit game

Samantha Prabhu aces the multi coloured swimming suit game

2/ 7
No one does sexy better than Samantha Prabhu

No one does sexy better than Samantha Prabhu

3/ 7
Samantha Prabhu donning an emerald green and black gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a deep plunging neckline

Samantha Prabhu donning an emerald green and black gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a deep plunging neckline

4/ 7
Pink and shimmer never goes wrong and Samantha Prabhu is a great example

Pink and shimmer never goes wrong and Samantha Prabhu is a great example

5/ 7
Samantha Prabhu rocks a shimmery red lehenga choli replete with feathers

Samantha Prabhu rocks a shimmery red lehenga choli replete with feathers

6/ 7
Samantha Prabhu oozes glam in this red halter and pink trouser combination

Samantha Prabhu oozes glam in this red halter and pink trouser combination

7/ 7
Samantha Prabhu looks ravishing in a short ab-baring black velvet skirt set

Samantha Prabhu looks ravishing in a short ab-baring black velvet skirt set