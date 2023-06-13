CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Bollywood Divas And Their Stylish Beach Vacations In Pictures

Bollywood Divas And Their Stylish Beach Vacations In Pictures

A beach vacation is the perfect place for a vacation and Bollywood stars from Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, have made made the most of their time here.

01
Katrina Kaif effortlessly showcases how a printed shirt can be a great choice for the season, especially when you're planning a vacation (Images: Instagram)

02
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks hottest in this picture from her Maldives vacation.

03
When Liger Actress Ananya Panday Set Temperatures Soaring With Her Bikini Avatar

Ananya Panday reads a book on the beach.

04
Sonali Raut rocked a white bikini at her recent vacation in Abu Dhabi (Image: Instagram)

05
Janhvi Kapoor’s knitted bralette atop denim short is the best look one can create for any vacation

06
Poonam Pandey’s bikini looks are truly worth all the wait. Just how she nailed this yellow swimsuit during her Bangkok vacation. (Image: Instagram)

07
Aisha Sharma, Goa, beach, Aisha Sharma photos, Neha Sharma

Aisha Sharma shared new photos from her Goa vacation with sister Neha Sharma.

08
The actress gives major fitness goals and flaunts her abs in a tropical print bikini set. You too can try this type of bikini if you are planning for a vacation with a pair of huge cat-eyed glasses. (Image: Instagram)

