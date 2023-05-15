CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Bollywood Divas Raise The Temperature With Their Gym Looks

Bollywood Divas Raise The Temperature With Their Gym Looks

Here are the top gym looks of your favourite Bollywood actresses.

01
Malaika Arora looks hot in a lilac-coloured athleisure set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma seen on their way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Aisha Sharma flaunts her toned abs in a black sports bra and sweatpants on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Janhvi Kapoor seen outside her gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Neha and Aisha Sharma seen on their way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Giorgia Andriani seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Giorgia Andriani seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Tara Sutaria flaunts her washboard abs in a sports bra and trackpants at the gym. (Image: Instagram)

09
Janhvi Kapoor looks smart in a white tee and shorts after her gym session. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

10
Pooja Hegde seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

11
Neha Bhasin seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)