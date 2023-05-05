Buddha Purnima 2023: Quotes by Lord Buddha on Life, Death, Peace, and Love | PHOTOS

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:30 IST
Mumbai, India
Buddha Jayanti, also known as Vesak Day or Buddha Purnima, is a major Buddhist festival that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha
The only real failure in life is not to be true to the best one knows. – Gautam Buddha. (All image: Shutterstock)
All that we are is the result of what we have thought. The mind is everything. What we think, we become. -- Gautam Buddha
Death is not to be feared, for it is a natural part of life. Instead, we should focus on living our lives to the fullest and with purpose. -- Gautam Buddha
Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without. -- Gautam Buddha
Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. -- Gautam Buddha
Hatred does not cease through hatred at any time. Hatred ceases through love. This is an unalterable law. -- Gautam Buddha
Let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn't learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn't learn a little, at least we didn't get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn't die; so, let us all be thankful. -- Gautam Buddha
The way is not in the sky. The way is in the heart. -- Gautam Buddha
In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you. -- Gautam Buddha
Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life. -- Gautam Buddha.