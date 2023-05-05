CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Buddha Purnima 2023: Quotes by Lord Buddha on Life, Death, Peace, and Love | PHOTOS

Buddha Purnima 2023: Quotes by Lord Buddha on Life, Death, Peace, and Love | PHOTOS

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023 Celebrations: The celebration of Buddha Jayanti is a reminder of the Buddha's teachings of compassion, wisdom, and non-violence

Buddha Jayanti, also known as Vesak Day or Buddha Purnima, is a major Buddhist festival that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha

1/ 10
2/ 10
All that we are is the result of what we have thought. The mind is everything. What we think, we become. -- Gautam Buddha

3/ 10
Death is not to be feared, for it is a natural part of life. Instead, we should focus on living our lives to the fullest and with purpose. -- Gautam Buddha

4/ 10
Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without. -- Gautam Buddha

5/ 10
Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. -- Gautam Buddha

6/ 10
Hatred does not cease through hatred at any time. Hatred ceases through love. This is an unalterable law. -- Gautam Buddha

7/ 10
Let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn't learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn't learn a little, at least we didn't get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn't die; so, let us all be thankful. -- Gautam Buddha

8/ 10
The way is not in the sky. The way is in the heart. -- Gautam Buddha

9/ 10
In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you. -- Gautam Buddha

10/ 10
Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life. -- Gautam Buddha.

