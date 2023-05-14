Cannes 2023: Ahead Of Anushka Sharma's Cannes Debut, Here's Looking At Her Most Scintillating Photos

Anushka Sharma is a true style icon, who consistently stuns with her impeccable fashion choices. Her wardrobe is a mix of classic elegance and contemporary glamour, and she effortlessly carries off any outfit she dons. Whether it’s a red carpet event or a casual day out, Anushka always looks stunning. From chic pantsuits to ethereal sarees, Anushka can pull off any look with ease. Her choice of colours is always on point, and she knows exactly how to accessorize her outfits to make them stand out.