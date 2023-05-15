CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cannes 2023: Ahead Of Vijay Varma's Cannes Red Carpet Walk, Here's Looking At Some Of His Best Eccentrically Hot Sartorial Choices

Vijay Varma always emerges as a beacon of sartorial audacity in a world where conformity reigns and he does it like no other

Vijay Varma is all set to make his Cannes debut and well it is wise to say that he is the maestro of unconventional style, who dares to push the boundaries of fashion with his quirky and eccentric sartorial choices. Like a chameleon of the fashion realm, he effortlessly blends audacity with sophistication, leaving onlookers captivated by his fearless approach to self-expression. Here is a throwback to all the times he wowed us with his amazing style-

01
Adorned in ensembles that defy convention, Vijay emerges as a fashion trailblazer, unafraid to challenge the status quo. His wardrobe becomes a canvas for artistic experimentation, a playground where colours, patterns, and textures collide in a harmonious symphony of uniqueness. (Image: Instagram)

02
The 'Darlings' actor effortlessly juxtaposes clashing patterns, seamlessly blending vintage charm with contemporary flair. His clothing choices celebrate the beauty of imperfection, embracing the unconventional and the whimsical with open arms. (Image: Instagram)

03
His quirky and eccentric sartorial choices redefine the boundaries of fashion, igniting a spark of inspiration in those who dare to explore their own unique style. He looked suave and handsome in Amit Aggarwal's creation. (Image: Instagram)

04
With each outfit, he reminds us that fashion is not merely about following trends, but about fearlessly embracing our true selves and leaving a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of others. Look at Vijay acing an all-white look and that pair of shades was literally the perfect choice to break the colour monotone. (Image: Instagram)

05
His clothing choices celebrate the beauty of imperfection, embracing the unconventional and the whimsical with open arms.(Image: Instagram)From vibrant floral prints that bloom against a backdrop of bold stripes to tailored suits in unconventional fabrics, Vijay's enigmatic style exudes a sense of confidence and irreverence.

06
Seems like Vijay has a special place in his heart for all-white ensembles and boy, he literally serves in these outfits and how! Uber-chic is the word that should be synonymous with this dapper look. (Image: Instagram)

07
Vijay's sartorial choices are a testament to his refusal to conform to societal norms, a rebellious celebration of self-expression. He fearlessly dances along the thin line between fashion and art, transforming each red carpet appearance into a visually stunning masterpiece. He shined bright in this reconstructed saree by Rimzim Dadu. (Image: Instagram)

08
Each outfit he dons is a testament to his uninhibited imagination and his ability to create a visual narrative that is uniquely his own. If you are not taking over Berlin in style just like Vijay then you are not doing anything. (Image: Instagram)

