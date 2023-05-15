Cannes 2023: Ahead Of Vijay Varma's Cannes Red Carpet Walk, Here's Looking At Some Of His Best Eccentrically Hot Sartorial Choices

Vijay Varma is all set to make his Cannes debut and well it is wise to say that he is the maestro of unconventional style, who dares to push the boundaries of fashion with his quirky and eccentric sartorial choices. Like a chameleon of the fashion realm, he effortlessly blends audacity with sophistication, leaving onlookers captivated by his fearless approach to self-expression. Here is a throwback to all the times he wowed us with his amazing style-