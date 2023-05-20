Cannes 2023: Looking Back At Sara Ali Khan’s Most Iconic Looks By The French Riviera, See Photos

Cannes 2023: Sara mesmerized on her Cannes Film Festival debut, effortlessly captivating the crowd with her impeccable sartorial choices. The rising star exuded elegance, donning breathtaking ensembles that were both daring and enchanting. Her ethereal presence and grace left an indelible mark on the red carpet, as she showcased her innate fashion sense with radiant charm. Here is a look back at all her ensembles-