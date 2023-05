Masoom Minawala dazzled like a shining star, radiating a vibrant and spectacular aura in an ensemble by Elio Abou Fayssal. Every detail of her look was meticulously curated, from her flawless hair to her impeccable makeup, resulting in a truly perfect presentation. Masoom's bright and captivating presence was a testament to her impeccable style and attention to detail. (Image: Instagram)