CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Cannes 2023: Salma Hayek, Lily Gladstone To Naomi Campbell, Stars Who Set Fashion Goals At Scorsese’s Film Premiere, See Photos

Cannes 2023: Salma Hayek, Lily Gladstone To Naomi Campbell, Stars Who Set Fashion Goals At Scorsese’s Film Premiere, See Photos

Cannes 2023: Selecting a favourite will be arduous, as every look exuded impeccable style and absolute excellence

Cannes 2023: The much-anticipated premiere of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the Cannes Film Festival became a grand spectacle as international stars took the red carpet by storm. It was the women who stole the show, exuding elegance and style with their impeccable fashion choices. From stunning gowns to daring ensembles, these leading ladies left no stone unturned in setting the fashion bar high and captivating audiences with their sartorial prowess. Let’s take a look-

01
Supermodel Naomi Campbell made a captivating entrance on the red carpet, donning a breathtaking Valentino cut-out red gown adorned with a graceful cape. With panache and confidence, she effortlessly posed for the camera, creating a series of picture-perfect moments. Her beauty radiated, mesmerizing all as she exuded an undeniable aura of elegance and strength, truly owning the red carpet like a majestic lady boss. (Image: Instagram)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell made a captivating entrance on the red carpet, donning a breathtaking Valentino cut-out red gown adorned with a graceful cape. With panache and confidence, she effortlessly posed for the camera, creating a series of picture-perfect moments. Her beauty radiated, mesmerizing all as she exuded an undeniable aura of elegance and strength, truly owning the red carpet like a majestic lady boss. (Image: Instagram)

02
In a display of ethereal beauty, model Grace Elizabeth graced the event wearing a pristine white ensemble that accentuated her stunning features. With an aura of grace and elegance, she effortlessly captivated the crowd, radiating an otherworldly charm. Her presence was nothing short of mesmerizing, leaving onlookers in awe of her ethereal allure that seemed to transcend the bounds of ordinary beauty. (Image: Instagram)

In a display of ethereal beauty, model Grace Elizabeth graced the event wearing a pristine white ensemble that accentuated her stunning features. With an aura of grace and elegance, she effortlessly captivated the crowd, radiating an otherworldly charm. Her presence was nothing short of mesmerizing, leaving onlookers in awe of her ethereal allure that seemed to transcend the bounds of ordinary beauty. (Image: Instagram)

03
Exuding sheer allure, Alessandra Ambrosio commanded attention in a scintillating black gown crafted by the masterful hands of Giorgio Armani. The impeccably chosen jewellery seamlessly enhanced her mesmerizing appearance, creating an ensemble of unparalleled sophistication. With impeccable makeup that exuded sultriness and intensity, her radiant beauty set hearts ablaze, leaving a trail of awe in her wake. (Image: Instagram)

Exuding sheer allure, Alessandra Ambrosio commanded attention in a scintillating black gown crafted by the masterful hands of Giorgio Armani. The impeccably chosen jewellery seamlessly enhanced her mesmerizing appearance, creating an ensemble of unparalleled sophistication. With impeccable makeup that exuded sultriness and intensity, her radiant beauty set hearts ablaze, leaving a trail of awe in her wake. (Image: Instagram)

04
Radiating confidence and self-expression, Lily Gladstone, a leading actor in Scorsese's Cannes premiere, adorned the red carpet in a striking anti-fit ensemble. Embracing her individuality, she set new goals with a captivating and unconventional style. Delicate and lovely earrings adorned her appearance, while a neatly tied bun complemented her overall look flawlessly. Her fearless embrace of authenticity and unique fashion choices captivated all who beheld her enchanting presence. (Image: Instagram)

Radiating confidence and self-expression, Lily Gladstone, a leading actor in Scorsese's Cannes premiere, adorned the red carpet in a striking anti-fit ensemble. Embracing her individuality, she set new goals with a captivating and unconventional style. Delicate and lovely earrings adorned her appearance, while a neatly tied bun complemented her overall look flawlessly. Her fearless embrace of authenticity and unique fashion choices captivated all who beheld her enchanting presence. (Image: Instagram)

05
In a vision of enchantment, Sofia Carson graced the event in a breathtaking red gown crafted by the renowned Elie Saab. The gown's design transported onlookers to a dreamlike realm, radiating sheer elegance and beauty. With every step, Sofia exuded a captivating aura, leaving spectators spellbound. Her presence, adorned in this stunning creation, was nothing short of a mesmerising spectacle that will be etched in memory. (Image: Instagram)

In a vision of enchantment, Sofia Carson graced the event in a breathtaking red gown crafted by the renowned Elie Saab. The gown's design transported onlookers to a dreamlike realm, radiating sheer elegance and beauty. With every step, Sofia exuded a captivating aura, leaving spectators spellbound. Her presence, adorned in this stunning creation, was nothing short of a mesmerising spectacle that will be etched in memory. (Image: Instagram)

06
Irina Shayk ignited the red carpet in a mesmerizing deep cobalt blue gown, adorned with a plunging neckline and exquisite tiered tulle ruffling. The ensemble, courtesy of Giorgio Armani, exuded sensuality and sophistication in equal measure, leaving onlookers spellbound. With effortless grace, she radiated elegance, showcasing a captivating allure that resonated with the very essence of beauty and style. (Image: Instagram)

Irina Shayk ignited the red carpet in a mesmerizing deep cobalt blue gown, adorned with a plunging neckline and exquisite tiered tulle ruffling. The ensemble, courtesy of Giorgio Armani, exuded sensuality and sophistication in equal measure, leaving onlookers spellbound. With effortless grace, she radiated elegance, showcasing a captivating allure that resonated with the very essence of beauty and style. (Image: Instagram)

07
Enchanting in a mesmerizing deep-neck purple gown, Hayek effortlessly commanded attention with its captivating flair. Every detail, from the exquisite diamond jewellery to her regally styled updo, emanated a regal aura that left onlookers spellbound. Her attire for the occasion was truly spectacular, as the gown's deep neckline accentuated her flawless décolletage, enhancing her allure. With graceful movements, she exuded ethereal beauty, leaving an indelible impression on the red carpet. (Image: Instagram)

Enchanting in a mesmerizing deep-neck purple gown, Hayek effortlessly commanded attention with its captivating flair. Every detail, from the exquisite diamond jewellery to her regally styled updo, emanated a regal aura that left onlookers spellbound. Her attire for the occasion was truly spectacular, as the gown's deep neckline accentuated her flawless décolletage, enhancing her allure. With graceful movements, she exuded ethereal beauty, leaving an indelible impression on the red carpet. (Image: Instagram)

08
Radiating timeless beauty, Cate Blanchett graced the event with her signature elegance. Her ensemble effortlessly blended drama and sophistication, creating an awe-inspiring sight. As always, she captivated all with her stunning presence, exuding grace and poise. With every step, she showcased an impeccable sense of style, leaving a lasting impression that celebrated her unparalleled charm and exquisite taste. (Image: Instagram)

Radiating timeless beauty, Cate Blanchett graced the event with her signature elegance. Her ensemble effortlessly blended drama and sophistication, creating an awe-inspiring sight. As always, she captivated all with her stunning presence, exuding grace and poise. With every step, she showcased an impeccable sense of style, leaving a lasting impression that celebrated her unparalleled charm and exquisite taste. (Image: Instagram)

09
Izabel Goulart took everyone's breath away in a radiant red dress designed by LaQuan Smith. The sheer bodice added a touch of allure, perfectly accentuating her lean physique. The dress's silhouette gracefully hugged her curves, creating a mesmerizing visual. With undeniable beauty and confidence, she exuded an ethereal charm, leaving spectators in awe of her stunning appearance that truly captured the essence of elegance. (Image: Instagram)

Izabel Goulart took everyone's breath away in a radiant red dress designed by LaQuan Smith. The sheer bodice added a touch of allure, perfectly accentuating her lean physique. The dress's silhouette gracefully hugged her curves, creating a mesmerizing visual. With undeniable beauty and confidence, she exuded an ethereal charm, leaving spectators in awe of her stunning appearance that truly captured the essence of elegance. (Image: Instagram)