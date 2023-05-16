Cannes 2023: These Indians Set to Make their Debut at the Prestigious Film Festival

At the upcoming Cannes Film Festival 2023, Anushka Sharma and Kate Winslet will come together to pay tribute to women in cinema. The duo will be honoring the remarkable contributions of women in the film industry during the prestigious event. This special recognition serves as a platform to celebrate the achievements and influence of talented women filmmakers, actors, and artists. Anushka Sharma and Kate Winslet's joint initiative highlights the significance of gender equality and the need for more representation and opportunities for women in the world of cinema.