Cannes 2023: Throwback To Hina Khan's Hottest Cannes Outings, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Hina Khan has always been a trendsetter in the industry. Her remarkable fashion sense was also reflected in her appearances at Cannes, where she made heads turn with her stunning ensembles. Her fashion statements were a perfect blend of elegance, grace, and sophistication. Hina’s fashion choices at Cannes were not just about making a style statement, she made sure that with every appearance, she would leave a lasting impression on everyone.