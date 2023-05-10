CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Cannes 2023: Throwback To Hina Khan's Hottest Cannes Outings, See Pics

Cannes 2023: Throwback To Hina Khan's Hottest Cannes Outings, See Pics

Hina Khan's fashionable outings at Cannes have always been a sight to behold, exuding absolute elegance and pure glamour

Hina Khan has always been a trendsetter in the industry. Her remarkable fashion sense was also reflected in her appearances at Cannes, where she made heads turn with her stunning ensembles. Her fashion statements were a perfect blend of elegance, grace, and sophistication. Hina’s fashion choices at Cannes were not just about making a style statement, she made sure that with every appearance, she would leave a lasting impression on everyone.

01
Hina made the perfect red carpet debut at Cannes all the way back in 2019 in this stunning shimmery gown and boy, did she make heads turn it in! 'Perfect' would be the apt word to describe her debut ensemble. (Image: Instagram)

02
Hina looked straight out of a fairytale in this lilac feathery gown that she carried oh-so-well. The silhouette of this strapless gown accentuated her figure and made her look dreamlike. Her statement earrings are proof that she wanted to go a little on the simpler side when it came to her accessories. (Image: Instagram)

03
The popular actress looked scintillating in this black ensemble that had the most dramatic trail. Hina looked as stunning and confident as always in the outfit. The netted factor in the gown was definitely a bit of a game changer and the black heels just helped her raise the temperature soaring. (Image: Instagram)

04
Hina Khan took over the French Riviera and how! The actress looked absolutely phenomenal in this all-blue ensemble. The boots and the pair of shades just took this look up a notch and we love the fact that she went for minimalistic makeup. (Image: Instagram)

05
Hina looked absolutely gorgeous in a thigh-high slit gown. The glittery, embellished slip underneath the dress just raised its oomph factor and there is no iota of doubt about the fact that Hina carried it absolutely well. The silver heels and the diamond earrings that she accessorised the look with just gave it a vintage feel. (Image: Instagram)

