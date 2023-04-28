CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Charu Asopa's Bold Photos Gets Flak From Netizens; Check Out The Hot Photos

Charu Asopa, an actress, has recently revealed that she is frequently subjected to criticism and judgment due to her glamorous photoshoots and choice of revealing attire. As a single mother to her daughter Ziana, Charu has faced comments regarding her appearance, despite having successfully shed her pregnancy weight within 18 months of giving birth. She has taken a stand against trolls who are quick to judge her simply because she is a mother. Here are some pictures she’s been getting criticised for

Charu Asopa looks ravishing in a black and white polka cut-out dress

Charu Asopa aces a white cleavage baring dress

Nothing like a lilac co-ord set. Charu Asopa looks great in this one

Black and denims - A match made in heaven

