Charu Asopa's Bold Photos Gets Flak From Netizens; Check Out The Hot Photos

Charu Asopa, an actress, has recently revealed that she is frequently subjected to criticism and judgment due to her glamorous photoshoots and choice of revealing attire. As a single mother to her daughter Ziana, Charu has faced comments regarding her appearance, despite having successfully shed her pregnancy weight within 18 months of giving birth. She has taken a stand against trolls who are quick to judge her simply because she is a mother. Here are some pictures she’s been getting criticised for