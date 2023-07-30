CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Chitrangada Singh Is Setting The Internet Ablaze One HOT Picture At A Time, See Photos

Chitrangada Singh Is Setting The Internet Ablaze One HOT Picture At A Time, See Photos

Chitrangada Singh's sartorial choices are always commendable and here is looking back at some of her most fantastic choices

Chitrangada Singh has always had a phenomenal sense of fashion, she knows what suits her best and always plays the game accordingly. However, the actress is definitely not someone who is scared to experiment. No matter what she dons, she does so with utmost finesse and grace. Her fans and followers love seeing her sport a variety of outfits and acing all of them and being the natural stunner that she is. Here’s taking a look at some of her most fashion moments in recent times-

Chitrangada upped the ante with this incredible bikini look. (Image: Instagram)

This comfortably chic look is one for the keeps and the actress aced it. (Image: Instagram)

Chitrangada slayed it completely in this pristine white saree. (Image: Instagram)

This celestial beauty never has a dull moment when it comes to fashion. (Image: Instagram)

Chitrangada looked drop-dead gorgeous in this neon green trench coat dress. (Image: Instagram)

The actress definitely raised the oomph factor in this stunning red ensemble. (Image: Instagram)

Chitrangada looked absolutely flawless in this beautiful dress. (Image: Instagram)

Chitrangada was a vision in this gorgeous attire. (Image: Instagram)

This chequered co-ord set looked great on the actress. (Image: Instagram)

The actress perfectly carried out this uber-chic look. (Image: Instagram)

