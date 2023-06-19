CHANGE LANGUAGE
Deepika Padukone to Kim Kardashian: 7 Times Stars Proved That It’s Pearlcore Right Now in the World of Fashion

We're about to be overrun by the hottest craze in town. Pearls are the latest season's sequins and are widely used in fashion. Continue reading to learn how our favourite pretties rocked it

The time when diamonds were a girl’s best friend is long gone; today, pearls are a girl’s one true love and best friend for life. The dipped in pearls moment, which can be seen on red carpets, in couture show cases, and in the most recent lines unveiled by top designers, has been pushed to the next level in the world of couture. At events like the Filmfare Awards, IIFA Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Met Gala, and others, all of our favourite superstars and Bollywood divas are having a major fashion moment.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla off-white saree with dramatic pleated ruffles to represent India at Cannes 2022. She paired it with a bustier blouse that was embellished with pearls, crystals, and a stunning hand-embroidered statement pearl collar.

Alia Bhatt

A ball gown with an exaggerated basque waist and hand-beaded pearls was made by the designer Prabal Gurung for Alia Bhatt to wear to the 2023 Met Gala. It was made of ivory silk tulle, satin face organza, and silk.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon attended the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi dressed in a vintage white silk-satin fusion saree by Manish Malhotra, which was also embellished with a shower of pearls all over and has a pearl beaded border. The distinctive pearl blouse in the OOTD was encrusted with a thousand pearls covering her bosom.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor perfected her desi girl appearance while wearing a beautiful pearl-encrusted saree by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The 'Dhadak' actor wore this OOTD on the NMACC red carpet, which included an off-white pearl and complex thread work that created a beautiful embroidered story.

Nora Fatehi

In a captivating bustier and a thigh-high cut satin dhoti skirt, Nora Fatehi had a photo shoot with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The chamois dhoti comes with a pearl embroidered belt and a flowy train, in contrast to the sexy blouse's plunging neckline, tight breast, and collar with pearl and crystal embroidery and tassels on the shoulder pads.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala wearing a piece from the racks of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that was studded with pearls. The actress wore a pearl concept blouse with a structured exaggerated sleeve embellished with drop pearls and crystals. The blouse was hand embroidered with pearls, crystals, and sequins. She wore it with a white saree with a tulle texture that was embellished with pearls and crystals.

Kim Kardashian

Daniel Roseberry, the Met Gala's creative director, dressed Kim Kardashian in a Schiaparelli gown that turned her into a golden wonderland on the Met Gala red carpet in 2023. Kim wore a nude-colored bodysuit over 50,000 pearls that were strung together and covered her decolletage and legs for the Met Gala. She accessorised the form-fitting ensemble with a cape jacket that had long sleeves and a lengthy train.