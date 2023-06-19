Deepika Padukone to Kim Kardashian: 7 Times Stars Proved That It’s Pearlcore Right Now in the World of Fashion

The time when diamonds were a girl’s best friend is long gone; today, pearls are a girl’s one true love and best friend for life. The dipped in pearls moment, which can be seen on red carpets, in couture show cases, and in the most recent lines unveiled by top designers, has been pushed to the next level in the world of couture. At events like the Filmfare Awards, IIFA Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Met Gala, and others, all of our favourite superstars and Bollywood divas are having a major fashion moment.